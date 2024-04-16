Sudan: New U.S. Envoy On Ending Sudan's War

15 April 2024
International Crisis Group
By Alan Boswell and Tom Perriello

In this episode of The Horn, Alan Boswell talks with Tom Perriello, recently appointed U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan, about the obstacles to peace in Sudan after a year of fighting and Washington's plans to revitalise diplomatic efforts to end the fighting. They unpack the challenging task of bringing the leaders of the warring parties in Sudan to the negotiating table as the conflict continues to proliferate throughout the country amid a worsening humanitarian crisis. They discuss prospects for aligning the interests of outside actors involved in the fighting, notably Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, what a concerted effort to end the conflict could look like as well as potential sticking points to a peace deal. They also talk about how the country could return to a political process once the fighting has subsided.

For more on the topics discussed in this episode, check out our recent statement Sudan: A Year of War and our Sudan country page.

Alan Boswell, Project Director, Horn of Africa

Tom Perriello, U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan

