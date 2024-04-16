Sudan Summit - Pledges of Funding and Diplomatic Pressure Must Materialise Quickly

Statement by Will Carter, the Norwegian Refugee Council's country director in Sudan, on the outcomes of today's Paris conference:

"Today's conference was a genuine attempt to revive the world's efforts to help the victims of Sudan's brutal, neglected conflict. The funds pledged today are desperately needed to save millions of lives: they need to be made available immediately.

"The funding promised reached half the US$4 billion needed in Sudan and in neighbouring countries. Millions more people still risk dying of starvation or be forced to flee. Also, only half of the G20 states--the wealthiest economies in the world--are contributing. Where are the others?

"The test for the international community will be in the weeks and months to come. The words echoed today calling on warring parties to stop using aid as a weapon of war must be followed with continued diplomatic pressure for humanitarian aid. Far too many civilians are trapped in areas that we cannot quickly or safely reach as a result of aid obstruction.

"We need the international community's continued support to follow their words today with deeds to help open up humanitarian routes and overcome restrictions ahead of a looming, man-made famine."