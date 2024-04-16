Zimbabwe: First Lady Drops Charges Against Watsomba Women Who Booed Her - Admits Police Overreacted

15 April 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has dropped charges against nine women from Manicaland who allegedly booed her after she sidelined them during a donation of foodstuffs and clothing.

The nine are Nester Chatiwana (41), Panashe Machekanzondo (19), Winnet Sithole (19 ), Maria Choto (49), Esnath Choto (33), Ellen Rujuwa (28), Faith Chidhakwa (30), Patience Matasva (35) years and Joyce Mashingaidze (29), all from Watsomba.

The group was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

In an X post, Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications in the Office of the President George Charamba said the First Lady admitted the police officers had overreacted.

"Both the First Lady and Police Commissioner General agreed the officers on the ground overreacted.

"On the instructions of the First Lady, all charges were withdrawn yesterday," he said.

https://t.co/D4S2skWiad NIL-BRAINER: Both the First Lady and Police Commissioner General agreed the officers on the ground overreacted. On the instructions of the First Lady, all charges were withdrawn yesterday. @PoliceZimbabwe.-- dhonzamusoro007 (@dhonzamusoro007) April 15, 2024

The nine women appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi and were released on free bail.

They had denied allegations stating that they were arrested because they opted to leave the venue early when Mnangagwa was still addressing people and before being dismissed.

They were represented by Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.