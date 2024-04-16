Sudan: Unicef Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban Remarks At the International Conference for Sudan and the Neighbouring Countries

document

Paris — As delivered

"Excellencies,14 million Sudanese children in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

"4.6 million children displaced by conflict with 1.1 million seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, the largest child displacement crisis globally.

"Almost 4 million children suffering from acute malnutrition, with 730,000 facing life-threatening severe acute malnutrition.

"Nearly 19 million children out of school.

"A fivefold increase in grave violations of child rights with killing, maiming, child recruitment and sexual assault against children.

"We are losing a generation of Sudanese children.

"Tragically, nearly half of these children reside in hard-to-reach areas, where ongoing violence and delays or denial in approval restrict access. Bureaucratic hurdles and telecommunication disruptions further impede the humanitarian response.

"Sudan's social systems are teetering on the brink of collapse. Critical frontline workers have gone months without pay and vital infrastructure, including hospitals and schools, continues to be targeted.

"Despite these challenges, UNICEF has tirelessly worked with partners to provide critical humanitarian aid and build resilience for over 6 million children and families since the conflict began. I extend my gratitude to all of you for your support.

"These efforts need to continue unhindered.

"We urge all parties involved in the conflict to prioritize the protection of children's rights and immediately cease all grave violations. A ceasefire in Sudan is urgent, with steps toward lasting peace being paramount. In the interim, localized ceasefire initiatives and temporary pauses in the conflict must be pursued to facilitate humanitarian access, infrastructure repairs, and vaccination campaigns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Access must be provided by the parties to the conflict including cross-line and cross-border from Chad and South Sudan without restrictions or conditions.

"And bureaucratic impediments and restrictions on telecommunications need to be lifted.

"More resources are urgently needed to avert famine and prevent a collapse of essential systems in Sudan. UNICEF alone requires US$240 million in the next six months. And in neighboring Chad which has welcomed almost a million Sudanese refugees, UNICEF requires $47 million with only US$5.3 million on hand.

"Let us reaffirm our commitment to the children of Sudan and spare no effort in alleviating their suffering. Thank you."