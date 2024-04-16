South Africa: Severe Storm Hits Margate, Leaves Trail of Destruction - South African News Briefs - April 16, 2024

Damage to one of the businesses on the KZN South Coast where several cars were swept away in the heavy rains.

Severe Storms in Margate Claim Five Lives, Cause Extensive Damage

At least five people have died and two were injured after heavy rains and strong winds hit Margate along the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, reports IOL. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) confirmed that the fatalities included three people who drowned when their vehicle was swept away, one person struck by lightning, and another who fell from a roof while trying to stop floodwaters. The storm caused extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and businesses, leading to closed roads and temporarily shuttered beaches. Disaster teams remain on-site to help residents and provide support to those affected. In nearby eThekwini, the storm also damaged more than 35 households, impacting approximately 160 people.

Transnet Ends Security Contract Amid Concerns Over Coal Line

Transnet Freight Rail's (TFR) efforts to boost freight volumes were derailed by a contractor selection misstep. News24 reports that the chosen joint venture, comprised of Servest, Amahlo Consulting, and Advanced Aerial, lacked sufficient manpower and raised red flags due to Amahlo Consulting's past performance. This resulted in inadequate security, reversing previous progress on reducing incidents along the critical 700km coal line from Mpumalanga to Richards Bay. This resulted in a reversal of security gains and the contract's termination after only seven months. Amahlo Consulting JV is now suing TFR for breach of contract.

AKA's Parents Slam Book on Rapper's Relationship as "Distasteful"

The parents of late rapper Kieran 'AKA' Forbes have distanced themselves from Melinda Ferguson's upcoming book When Love Kills: The Tragic Tale of AKA and Anele , calling it "distasteful and opportunistic," reports IOL. The book details the tumultuous relationship between AKA and Anele, including allegations of abuse and conflict with DJ Zinhle, AKA's daughter's mother. The Forbes family stated they were not associated with the book and declined to contribute, while Ferguson claimed she spoke with both families and received permission from Anele's father. Ferguson wrote the book to understand the story of the couple's toxic relationship, which ended in both their deaths.

