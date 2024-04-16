Rwanda: Kagame Tips New RDF Cadets On Broader Responsibilities Beyond War

President Paul Kagame on Monday, April 15 commissioned 624 officers, noting that their responsibilities go beyond fighting wars on battlefields, to building the nation and protecting the progress achieved.

The Head of State made the remarks while officiating the pass out of the 11th intake of Officer Basic Training, commissioning 624 officer cadets who graduated with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant in Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) at Rwanda Military Academy in Gako, Bugesera District.

Of them, 573 are male and 51 are female.

The graduating officers, including 33 who underwent training in partner countries, took a commissioning oath pledging allegiance to Rwanda and its leadership in protecting national sovereignty.

The officers also include 102 who pursued long-term studies such as medicine, IT, social sciences, mathematics and physics, biology and chemistry, Law, and mechanical engineering.

This is while 522 officers underwent a one-year programme.

Kagame commended the commissioned officers for their choice to contribute in national security and for good performance in their academic courses. He also thanked partner countries for offering training courses to the 33 officers, and parents encouraging their children in this profession.

"They have reached this stage because of good conduct and capacity. I believe you [officers] are ready and have all requirements to fulfill your responsibility to protect the sovereignty, security, and development of the country and its population."

He emphasised that one of the greatest responsibilities they hold as an army is to build the country and protect the progress achieved, noting that going on a battlefield is only done when deemed necessary.

"As we Rwandans understand; this is when someone interferes with your peace in your own territory, provocatively pushes you towards war, or even declares war against you."

According to Kagame, Rwanda's history is peculiar in such a way that Rwandans committed killings themselves, there was external support involved, to the extent of now supporting the path of war against Rwanda.

"The war that Rwanda can fight, is not the one it causes." He said, "The profession of army is not for causing wars or provocations."

The army is for protection of self and the country against anything that can cost lives, this should be the case for all Rwandans, even those who didn't join it, Kagame added.

"Not joining it does not exempt one from losing their lives. There are many ways one can die. But losing your life in this profession is pride. Being able to protect yourself and your fellow Rwandans."

Furthermore, he said Rwanda will never experience the horrific period where someone is asked to choose the kind of death they want, whether a civilian, a child, an elderly person, and young people, as was the case under the bad politics that led to the Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Refuse to be tossed around, being a coward and or being disrespectful. Fight it. The death that Rwandans should ever opt for is to die fighting those who want to kill them. When it comes to this profession, you not only do what you were trained to do but also what your heart and mind tells you."

The Head of State wished the commissioned officers good health, and continued discipline of sacrifice and work.

He awarded Tufurahi Umuhoza who emerged as the overall best student, as well as Fils Nsengiyumva, winner among the officers who underwent one-year training, and Yannick Kamanzi, winner among those who undertook long-term training.

Brig Gen Franco Rutagengwa, Deputy Commandant, Rwanda Military Academy, thanked the parents for their contribution to instilling patriotism, and moral and cultural values in the commissioned officers.

He, however, said that 25 cadets were dropped due to various reasons including academic failure and unethical behaviour, among others.

He mentioned that there are ongoing construction activities to expand the academy with new facilities including smart classrooms, accommodation, laboratories, and multipurpose hall.

"Soon, we will start receiving interested people from partner countries to undergo cadet training."

Founded in 2000, the Rwanda Military Academy has upheld high standards of academic and military training matching the global context to cope with contemporary security challenges and threats.