East Africa: President Ruto Drops Caroline Mueke for EAC Top Post, Nominates PS Veronica Nduva

Nairobi — President William Ruto has dropped Caroline Mueke as Kenya's nominee for the East African Community (EAC) Secretary-General post in a surprise move.

In her place, he has proposed Veronica Mueni Nduva, the current Principal Secretary for the State Department for Performance and Delivery Management within the Ministry of Public Service, to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Peter Mathuki, who was named ambassador to Russia.

The decision was communicated in a letter signed by EAC Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza to EAC Council of Ministers Chairperson Deng Kuol.

However, no reasons were provided for the change in nomination.

"The Republic of Kenya now presents Ms. Veronica Mueni Nduva for appointment to the position of the Secretary-General of the East African Community," Malonza stated in the letter dated April 15 and seen by Capital FM.

Sources said a virtual meeting was scheduled on Tuesday by the EAC Ministers to deliberate on Kenya's request.

The final decision will rest with the summit of leaders, who will consider the ministers' advice.

Despite Kenya's proposal for a change, reports indicate some partner states prefer Mathuki to complete his term, with South Sudan slated to take over in 2026.

Kenya faces the challenge of gaining acceptance from all partner states for the nomination change, especially since Mathuki has already been redeployed.

