Kenya: Super Obiri Puts Up Master Finish to Defend Boston Marathon Title

15 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya's Hellen Obiri put up a well calculated final stretch finish to outkick compatriot Sharon Lokedi and defend her Boston Marathon title, winning the race in 2:22:37 on Monday.

Obiri was shoulder to shoulder with Lokedi until the final 2km mark when she decided to make her mark, using her arm swing superbly to propel her ahead and defend the title, winning her third career marathon.

Obiri led a Kenyan podium sweep, with Lokedi coming second in 2:22:45, while the indefatigable 44-year old Edna Kiplagat finished third in 2:23:21 in her seventh appearance in Boston.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.