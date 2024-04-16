Kenya: Super Obiri Puts Up Master Finish to Defend Boston Marathon Title

Nairobi — Kenya's Hellen Obiri put up a well calculated final stretch finish to outkick compatriot Sharon Lokedi and defend her Boston Marathon title, winning the race in 2:22:37 on Monday.

Obiri was shoulder to shoulder with Lokedi until the final 2km mark when she decided to make her mark, using her arm swing superbly to propel her ahead and defend the title, winning her third career marathon.

Obiri led a Kenyan podium sweep, with Lokedi coming second in 2:22:45, while the indefatigable 44-year old Edna Kiplagat finished third in 2:23:21 in her seventh appearance in Boston.