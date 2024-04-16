Kenya: EACC Summons Ex-Murang'a Governor Wa'iria to Face Corruption Charges

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned former Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria and seven others to face charges in a Sh140 million corruption scandal.

In a statement issued Monday, the officials were directed to appear before the commission on Tuesday morning ahead of their arraignment.

EACC said the officials will face charges related to procurement irregularities and conflict of interest in the award of publicity tenders by the County Government of Murang'a.

The Director of Public Prosecutions said it was satisfied with an investigation by the EACC that indicted them for fraudulently awarding tenders to Top Image Media Consultancy Limited and Value View Limited disregarding conflict of interest.

The former Governor will be charged alongside Patrick Kagumu Mukuria, Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia, David Maina Kiama, David Mamma Njeri, Jane Waigwe Kimani, Solomon Mutura Kimani, and Peter Muturi Karanja.

The charges against them include conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, dealing with suspect property, and money laundering.