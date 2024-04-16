South Africa Sees High Tourist Arrivals From Kenya, Zimbabwe

Nairobi — South Africa (SA) has recorded an increase in the number of tourist arrivals from Kenya and Zimbabwe,highlighting the growing intra-African tourism industry amid the removal of visa restrictions among countries.

SA's Ministry of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, said that between January and December last year, visitors from Kenya to the country grew by 99 percent to 42,403 compared to a similar period in 2022.

Likewise, Zimbabwean travel to the Southern African nation expanded by 70.8 percent to 2.1 million in the period.

In 2023, SA welcomed 6.4 million visitors from Africa, marking a 75.6 percent increase.

"Kenya's remarkable performance can be attributed to the strategic decision by the government to simplify the visa regime in 2023 as well as targeted and effective insights-driven marketing campaigns," SA Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille said.

"This recovery can be attributed to consistent efforts to showcase South Africa as a welcoming, responsible tourism destination, highlighting experiences that align with intrepid, green economy conscious travelers," she added.

In the review period, visitor arrivals from the Americas improved by 39.8 percent to 455,901, with the United States contributing 353,975 arrivals to South Africa, representing a 35 percent jump compared to the preceding year.

Europe remained a strong market, with a 38.2 percent increase, led by the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and Russia.

Asian markets also showed substantial growth, with arrivals from India and China surging by 43.7 percent and 204.9 percent, respectively.

Similarly, the Middle East witnessed a 33.7 percent increase, notably from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Total international tourist arrivals last year were 8.5 million, representing a 48.9 percent jump.

The minister emphasized the need to address visa regulations and air access for sustained growth.

She expressed optimism for continued tourism growth and thanked visitors for choosing South Africa.