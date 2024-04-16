Kenya: Pastor Dorcas Decries Rise in Divorce in a Forum With Church Leaders

Nairobi — The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi decried the rise of divorce and separation among families in the country.

She condemned same-sex marriages terming them as a threat to family values.

Pastor Dorcas made the remarks during a prayer meeting held on Monday in Nairobi organized by Tuombeni Kenya, and attended by First Lady Rachel Ruto among other church leaders from across denominations.

"Today, families [are] under attack and family values [are] no longer esteemed. Families have no honour anymore. We have new generation philosophies of men marrying men, and women marrying women, and this we must say no to. The counsel of God shall stand," she said.

She decried the rise in divorce and separation cases, and led the gathering in praying for families and against sexual immorality.

"It is not the time for us to play around, God hates sexual sin. If there is anything that makes God destroy a people is sexual immorality. If we condone it, God will not spare us no matter how good we think we are," she said.

Fight for the boy child

She also urged the church leaders to open their churches for the restoration of the boy child who is living in the streets and lost in alcohol and drug abuse.

"Conflicts are killing the boy child across Africa. There are also illicit brews, drugs and alcohol, and our sons have died. Africa and Kenya have a huge widow burden. Let us open our churches for the boy child to feed, clean and clothe them," said Pastor Dorcas.

She expressed her concern of the high number of widows in the country, which underscored the high deaths of the men. She had observed the trend during different widows and orphans meetings she has held in different parts of the country that include Laikipia, Kilifi, Embu, and Meru among others.