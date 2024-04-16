Namibia: Zambezi Police Search for Eight Escaped Suspects

Zambezi regional police are on the hunt for eight of the 11 suspects who escaped from the Katima Mulilo police station holding cells on Monday.

The escapees are both Namibian and Zambian nationals.

Regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali confirmed the incident to The Namibian on Tuesday.

He said the police had rearrested three suspects.

He further revealed that the 11 suspects escaped at around 01h00 by cutting the roof of the cell with an unknown object.

"They are trial-awaiting prisoners facing house break-in, robbery, murder, possession of wildlife products and domestic violence cases, among others. They are very dangerous and the public should not attempt to apprehend them but call the police immediately when they see them," he said.

The suspects still at large are: Joseph Paul Tupila (27), Nawa Mbwita (24), Ben Mbwita (30), Mutolwa Masule (35), Ben Austo (25) Masiye Mishake Mishake (27), Musole Eric Kamutumwa (36) and Mwala Lubinda (34).

Masule, better known as Nine, is a notorious criminal with previous convictions, and this is not the first time he has escaped from custody.

Meanwhile, the three suspects who were re-arrested have been identified as: Mibonda Muswalezi (23), Mubita Mbangu (18) and Swanelo Immanuel.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the escapees should call Katima Mulilo police station commander chief inspector Charles Mayumbelo on 081 237 9628, or deputy commissioner Joseph Nehemia on 081 243 3271, or report to the nearest police station.