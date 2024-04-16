Kenya: Presta Capital, Nirvana Credit to Use Sasapay's Platform to Settle Payments

Nairobi — SasaPay, a digital payments service provider, has entered into a deal with Presta Capital and Nirvana Creditto allow payment transactions for users.

According to SasaPay's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Daniel Njoroge, the partnership enables the company to ensure a smooth flow of funds for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), corporations, and individuals.

"SasaPay's robust platform will empower them to seamlessly collect payments from their customers and efficiently disburse funds when needed," said Njoroge.

Through the SasaPay platform, customers of Nirvana Credit will access funds upon qualification for credit products and enjoy flexible utilization of funds across various channels, including cash withdrawals.

Joan Muriira, Chief Executive Officer of Nirvana Credit, said the collaboration aims to expand access to capital and streamline payment collection processes for businesses.

"Their platform allows us to seamlessly disburse funds to our clients, significantly enhancing our turnaround time and overall customer experience," said Muriira, CEO of Nirvana Credit.

According to a report by the Kenya Central Bank in 2022, the rise of seamless digital payments has not only spurred economic growth and development but has also significantly increased financial inclusion in the country, which has risen to 85 percent.