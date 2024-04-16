Sudan: Rep. Omar Statement on the One-Year Anniversary of the Sudanese Civil War

Rep. Omar on the One-Year Anniversary of the Sudanese Civil War
15 April 2024
United States House Of Representatives (Washington, DC)
press release By Office of Rep. Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar, Chair of the U.S Africa Policy Working Group Released a Statement on the One-Year Anniversary of the Sudanese Civil War:

"As Sudan marks the one-year anniversary of a devastating civil war, the situation in the country has only spiraled further into a catastrophic humanitarian and human rights crisis. This conflict, pitting the Sudanese military against the brutal Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, has claimed countless innocent lives and shows no signs of abating.

"Sudan is facing famine with over 8.4 million people, including 2 million vulnerable children, forced to flee their homes. Nearly 18 million Sudanese now face food insecurity.

"I was glad to meet with Special Envoy Perriello last week with members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus to discuss this crisis and I will remain fully engaged as he continues his crucial work. But we must do more. I have introduced a resolution to hold third-party actors like the UAE accountable for fueling the violence through arms sales. We also need to significantly ramp up direct funding for Emergency Response Rooms – not only providing essential services but demonstrating our commitment to supporting civilian rule in Sudan.

"The Sudanese people deserve more than this endless cycle of violence and despair. It's time for global action to bring an end to the bloodshed and deliver the aid and support the Sudanese people need."

Read Rep. Omar's full letter to Special Envoy Perriello urging him to chart a new course for US diplomatic engagement in Sudan below.
Sudan Letter to Special Envoy.pdf (107.21 KB)

Read the original article on U.S. House.

