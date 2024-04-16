Kenya: Joint Jlac Team to Hold Public Validation for Nadco-Sponsored IEBC Bill

16 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Joint Parliamentary Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) considering proposed amendments to the IEBC Act will hold a public hearing on Thursday to receive input from Kenyans.

Joint chairs on the JLAC team said Tuesday the public validation will proceed with a retreat to draft a report of the IEBC Bill sponsored under the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) bipartisan process.

The chairs will then present reports to respective Houses of Parliament -- National Assembly and Senate -- on Tuesday, April 23.

Key among proposals contained in the Bill is a provision for an election audit after every General Election, the stipulation of the quorum for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), and a term limit for the Commission CEO (Head of Secretariat) who doubles up as Secretary.

