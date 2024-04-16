Mozambique: Protest Closes Registration Post in Manhiça

The population of Chibucutso neighbourhood, in the municipality of Manhiça, closed the voter registration post, because they claimed the mayor of Manhiça, Luís Munguambe, has made false promises.

The registration brigade has been closed for two weeks and the population is demanding a meeting with Munguambe.

On Thursday (11 April), the administrator of Manhiça district, Maria Moçambique Tonela, accompanied by the district police commander, the director of SISE and the municipal councillor for town planning, went to Chibucutso to find a solution.

The meeting lasted for more than four hours, but ended without success. The population wants its concerns solved, and also wants a clarification of the boundaries of the municipal and district areas.

Since the protest began, the schools where the registration brigades had been working, and the local health centre, have been closed.