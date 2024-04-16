Mozambique: In Maputo Some Posts Register Fewer Than Five Voters a Day

Few new voters are registering in districts where most of the population registered last year for municipal elections, as the photo shows.

In the municipalities in Maputo province and city, there are voter registration posts that are registering fewer than five voters a day. Some have not managed to register 100 voters in 26 days.

For example, in the post at the Matola-Rio Complete Primary School, in Boane district, on 10 April by 10.00 the brigade had not registered a single voter, The previous day, it only registered four voters during the entire day. All were applying for a replacement voter card.

At Zilinga, in the Matola-Rio administrative post, there was a turnout that could be regarded as considerable. On 10 April, by early afternoon, 12 voters had been registered. But the previous day, only one voter was registered.

At the registration post of CMC Credelec - relento, in Maputo city, on average five voters a day are registering. From 15 March until now, 130 new voters have registered, 77 applied for a replacement voter card, and nine voters transferred from other areas.

At Magoanine Secondary School, 76 voters have registered since 15 March. 48 are new voters, and 28 requested a replacement voter card. An average of 3 voters a day are registering here