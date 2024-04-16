Mozambique: Rains Paralyse Several Brigades in Zambézia and Tete

Several registration brigades were forced to interrupt their activities in various districts of Zambézia province because of the rain that fell on Thursday. Our correspondents report that, for example, at the registration post in the Mopeia ESG, registration was halted because of the rain and the lack of electrical power.

They say that in the countryside the situation is critical. Because of the vegetation, the solar panels are unable to capture sunlight, particularly in the low-lying parts of the districtin the administrative posts and localities of Muthu, Dande, Ambrósio, Benejuaque, N'sage, Magamba and Mugurumba.

Also in Mopeia, the posts at Nzanza EPC and Mopeia ESG closed at 15.00 because of the bad weather and the lack of electricity.

In Derre district, because of the rains the voters stayed at home. The Medumbua 2, Zunguza, Machindo and Gambula posts were obliged to close.

In Gilé, in the Alto Ligonha administrative post, some voter registration posts, namely those at the Miraly EPC, the Ligonha EPC and Muiane, worked but only until 13.00, due to the winds and heavy rains.

In Tete province on Thursday, the Changara district capital was battered by torrential rain which prevented voter registration.