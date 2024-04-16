Tunisia: Foreign Minister and Chair of Nato Military Committee Discuss Challenges Facing Mediterranean Countries

15 April 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar and visiting Chair of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Admiral Rob Bauer discussed Monday the challenges facing the Mediterranean countries and ways of addressing them within the framework of the Mediterranean Dialogue.

The two sides discussed cooperation between Tunisia and NATO and the prospects for further developing their partnership in the interest of both sides in order to jointly address the multitude of threats and challenges.

They reviewed the major challenges facing the Mediterranean countries and the means to address them within the framework of the Mediterranean Dialogue which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

It was agreed to step-up the regular political dialogue between Tunisia and NATO and to include new topics such as migration, climate change and terrorism.

The Chair of the NATO's Military Committee is visiting Tunisia on April 15-16, as part of a regional tour.

