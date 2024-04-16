South Africa: This Week - Discussions On Basic Income in SA, Joburg Crisis Summit, and Dullah Omar Memorial Lecture

16 April 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Takudzwa Pongweni

World Haemophilia Day, a special screening of 'Tomorrow's Freedom', and Ndifuna Ukwazi's 12-week political and legal education programme kick off this week.

On Tuesday 16 April at 12 pm, The Social Policy Initiative (SPI) will host a webinar that will delve into the insights derived from SPI's latest policy brief titled: "The Economics of Implementing a Universal Basic Income in South Africa".

Head of Research, Nomahlubi Jakuja, will be presenting these insights, with Russell Wildeman from the United Nations Children's Fund, and Dominic Brown from the Alternative Information and Development Centre providing their inputs on the brief.

Register here.

Wednesday 17 April is World Haemophilia Day

The theme of the event this year is "Equitable Access for All: Recognising All Bleeding Disorders".

"The World Federation of Hemophilia vision of Treatment for All is for a world where all people with inherited bleeding disorders have access to care, regardless of their type of bleeding disorder, gender, age, or where they live. This April, let's celebrate our community and continue working towards a world where everyone -- with haemophilia A or B, von Willebrand disease (VWD) or any other bleeding disorder -- has access to diagnosis, treatment, and comprehensive care," according to the World Federation of Haemophilia.

On Wednesday 17 April at 5.30 pm, there will be a special screening of Tomorrow's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.