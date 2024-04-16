South Africa: This Week - Discussions On Basic Income in SA, Joburg Crisis Summit, and Dullah Omar Memorial Lecture

analysis

World Haemophilia Day, a special screening of 'Tomorrow's Freedom', and Ndifuna Ukwazi's 12-week political and legal education programme kick off this week.

On Tuesday 16 April at 12 pm, The Social Policy Initiative (SPI) will host a webinar that will delve into the insights derived from SPI's latest policy brief titled: "The Economics of Implementing a Universal Basic Income in South Africa".

Head of Research, Nomahlubi Jakuja, will be presenting these insights, with Russell Wildeman from the United Nations Children's Fund, and Dominic Brown from the Alternative Information and Development Centre providing their inputs on the brief.

Register here.

Wednesday 17 April is World Haemophilia Day

The theme of the event this year is "Equitable Access for All: Recognising All Bleeding Disorders".

"The World Federation of Hemophilia vision of Treatment for All is for a world where all people with inherited bleeding disorders have access to care, regardless of their type of bleeding disorder, gender, age, or where they live. This April, let's celebrate our community and continue working towards a world where everyone -- with haemophilia A or B, von Willebrand disease (VWD) or any other bleeding disorder -- has access to diagnosis, treatment, and comprehensive care," according to the World Federation of Haemophilia.

On Wednesday 17 April at 5.30 pm, there will be a special screening of Tomorrow's...