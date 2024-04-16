South Africa: SA Needs to Put Our Waste in the 'Proper' Place, Reduce the Production and Extend Its Value

analysis

There is no 'away' to send our waste to. If it's not biodegradable and it's not being recycled, re-used or converted into energy (and most of it isn't), then it goes to landfill or becomes litter.

In 1987, a barge carrying over three thousand tonnes of trash destined for North Carolina from New York became a floating symbol of America's waste problem as it travelled along the country's East Coast with no place to offload. The vessel was turned away at every port over concerns it was carrying hazardous waste.

The spectacle attracted not only flies and journalists but stood as a reminder to Americans that they were producing too much waste. Within several years of the incident, many American states passed laws requiring some kind of municipal recycling.

This story has been retold numerous times, reaching almost folklore status as having a profound impact on recycling in the US.

It's a cautionary tale that there is no "away" to send our collective waste to if it's not biodegradable and recyclable, or converted into energy -- and most of it isn't.

In South Africa, if you are lucky enough to live in a neighbourhood where waste is collected at least once a week, you are among six out of 10 households that benefit from this public service nationally -- a service that has suffered a sharp decline over the past decade. When the...