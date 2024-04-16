South Africa: Words of Warning and Sobering Reality That Must Hit Home At This Eleventh Hour

16 April 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Branko Brkic

Welcome back to Daily Maverick after our 24-hour shutdown.

Many of you noticed our shutdown on Monday and to more than 1,000 of you who signed up to become Maverick Insiders, Thank you! We extend the same heartfelt thanks to the businesses that contacted us with support.

You join a legion of nearly 30,000 Maverick Insiders who have supported us all these years, and who continue to have our back through thick and thin. We can't do this without you and we appreciate your support.

To some, it may have seemed over the top to shut Daily Maverick down for a day to convey the depth of the crisis that journalism is facing worldwide.

By all measures, we are doing better than the great majority of the news media worldwide -- our audience is growing, as is the quality, depth and spectrum of our work. But make no mistake. Behind the scenes, this is a daily grind for existence -- and survival.

Thought Daily Maverick's shutdown was a PR stunt? This is the real state of the news media

These days, choosing to follow a true media mandate comes with a burden of pain. The financial struggles, the threats, the attacks and the derision are all...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.