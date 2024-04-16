South Africa: The Right to a Dignified Death - 300 Years Later We Are Still Waiting

16 April 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Helping suffering people to end their lives remains a crime in South Africa. Now, backed by eight influential doctors, an ethicist goes to the high court with the aim of decriminalising euthanasia.

Self deliverance, self death, suicide, call it what you will, does the state have a right over individual life?

We will soon find out in South Africa as Professor Willem Landman, of the Ethics Institute of SA and who sits on the executive committee of Dignity SA, approach the Pretoria High Court in June to seek clarity around current legislation.

The application hopes to have any form of euthanasia - including assisted suicide - decriminalised and that the court instructs Parliament to draft legislation which covers this.

Landman says that Dignity SA will ask the court to halt criminal prosecutions for euthanasia and assisted suicide until such time as there is legal clarity on the matter

Strengthening the case is the support of eight influential doctors who published their professional opinion in the SA Medical Journal in February.

There, Professor JP van Niekerk, Dr Paul Cluver, Dr Edwin Hertzog, Professor Mariana Kruger, Professor Keymanthri Moodley, Professor Jonny Myers, Professor Dan Ncayiyana and Dr Johan Snyman, all offered full support for DignitySA's planned court action.

"People will always differ on whether euthanasia is ethically justifiable, especially on a religious level. The fact is, that is not the debate we are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.