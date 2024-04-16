South Africa: Public Sector Unions Want to Strike Over Latest 4.7 Percent Pay Rise Offer

analysis

The government's offer to increase the pay of public servants has been rejected by several trade unions as too low. They say it is below the projected consumer inflation rate.

With its latest pay rise offer, the government risks irking one of its largest constituencies going into the general elections: public sector trade unions and their 1.3 million members, who are state workers.

A kerfuffle is already brewing, with some public sector trade unions threatening to down tools over the government's insistence on a 4.7% pay rise this year.

The cost of paying public servants is projected to rise to R788.6-billion in 2025 and R822.5-billion in 2026. It's the single largest component of government expenditure.

This offer covers the last leg of the two-year remuneration deal that public sector trade unions accepted in April 2023, on behalf of public servants including nurses, teachers, police and correctional service officers, as well as others.

At the time, these trade unions accepted the government's offer to increase the pay of public servants by 7.5% in 2023 and by a projected consumer inflation rate in 2024. The increase for 2024 would be capped at 6.5%. Minister of Public Service and Administration Noxolo Kiviet, who is responsible for employment conditions in the state, eventually settled on 4.7%, which was implemented on 1 April.

Several union rejections

Several trade unions have rejected this offer so far,...