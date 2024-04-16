Egypt Participates in the Paris International Conference On Supporting Sudan and Neighboring Countries

Egypt has presented humanitarian proposals and initiatives to deal with the Sudanese crisis during its participation in the Paris conference to support war-torn Sudan with the view to mitigating the war impacts on the Sudanese people.

The proposals include establishing relief warehouses close to the border with Sudan, crisis intervention, and dispatching medical teams to work in Sudanese hospitals and providing them with medical equipment and medicines, and other mobile medical teams throughout Sudan.

The Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday on its official page on social media that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs Ambassador Hamdi Loza, headed the Egyptian delegation during the two-day conference hosted by Paris.

In his word at the conference, Ambassador Loza stated the most important Egyptian goals and efforts to resolve the crisis, which included coordination and integration between various mediation initiatives and paths, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The goals also involved intensifying work to achieve a ceasefire, along with discussing the required formula and the optimal path that ensures the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan preserves the legitimate State institutions from collapse, it said.

They also meant to create a platform for a joint effort that enables the Sudanese civil forces to formulate a consensual vision, begin a comprehensive political process, and enable the donor countries to fulfill their pledges, which were announced during the humanitarian relief conference in Geneva in 2023, it added.

They also aim at working jointly to take the necessary measures and procedures to stop military support provided to the warring Sudanese parties, it said.

On the sidelines of the conference, the deputy foreign minister held meetings with representatives of the participating countries and international organizations to post them on the Egyptian viewpoint and reach a consensus on the way out of the current crisis in Sudan.