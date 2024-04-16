South Africa: Electricity Minister to Visit Northern Cape

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is expected to undertake an outreach programme with business stakeholders in the Northern Cape.

The programme is expected to be held on Thursday and Friday.

"The programme seeks to forge partnerships between all spheres of government and organised business/industrialists to achieve the Energy Action Plan's [EAP] target of ending load shedding and creating energy security.

"The programme focuses on localised solutions to energy supply to protect local economies and save jobs and livelihoods," the Ministry said in a statement.

The Minister will be joined by Premier Zamani Saul with the support of provincial and local government.

"On Thursday, the Minister...will be part of marking the reaching of commercial operation of one of the largest hybrid solar and energy battery storage facilities, Scatec ASA. Scatec has now officially commenced producing and supplying electricity to the national grid from their three Kenhardt plants in the Northern Cape.

"With an installed solar capacity of 540 MW and a battery storage capacity of 225MW/ 1140MWh, this innovative and large-scale project delivers 150 MW of dispatchable power to the grid.

"This milestone is in fulfilment of the EAP's pillars of enabling private investment in generation and fast tracking the procurement of new generation from renewable energy sources, as part of South Africa's energy mix," the Ministry said.

The programme will conclude on Friday with an engagement with business representatives in the province to be held in Upington.