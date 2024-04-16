Kenya: Jawichre Employs Parenting Skills in Chipu Preps for Barthes Cup Campaign

Nairobi — National Under 20 rugby team head coach Simon Jawichre says he has been using his parenting skills to prepare his players for this weekend's Barthes Cup in Zimbabwe.

Jawichre said these skills have helped his boys remain positive about the mission ahead and remain focused on the task.

"The area that I would pick about myself...in terms of working with my boys...is they actually look up to me as a parent. That is a key element that I am using to ensure that these guys stay positive and remain focused on the job," Jawichre said.

The Catholic University Monks head coach further said he has bonded well with his players through efficient communication.

"In terms of the game plan, mine is to try and implement it to ensure everyone is on the same page in terms of execution such that whatever situation we are handling on the field is automatically picked up by everyone. Each of us should know what we want to do at any point of the game," he said.

This year's edition of the Barthes Cup is set for April 20-28 at the Old Georgians Sports Club with matchdays scheduled for April 20, 24 and 28.

Kenya kick off their campaign against Namibia on Saturday before their date with Tunisia, next Tuesday.

They then round off their preliminary matches against the hosts, with a place at the Junior World Rugby Trophy in Spain at stake.

Jawichre was emphatic that Chipu are going there as contenders and not also-rans.

"Through some challenges we have had, we tried to do our best under the circumstances. I believe we are going there not just to participate but to compete. Our objective is to make the Junior World Rugby Trophy...that's what we are aiming for," the coach said.

Even as they fly out to the south on Thursday, their 28-7 loss to the Junior Sables at last year's edition in Nairobi remains imprinted on their memory.

Nonetheless, Jawichre believes Chipu are a different side from the one that crumbled on home soil.

He has been working closely with the senior head coach Jerome Paarwater in fine-tuning the youngsters even as they seek to build a formidable team to secure a first ever Rugby World Cup slot.

"I've had the experience of hanging around him for a while...before I was appointed to this position, so it was easy working with him and understanding him. The main impetus is the game plan we have ...and this game plan is for Simbas (senior rugby 15s side). These under 20s are the future Simbas. This group will be part of that journey to qualify for the future Rugby World Cups," Jawichre said.

He added: "His input (Paarwater) into it and style of play...we had to digest it so we can assimilate it on the field. Basically, that is the main thing we have picked from him...how to put it into play."

The coach has named a 28-man travelling party, which will be skippered by Masinde Muliro's Edmond Omondi.

The team consist of newcomers as well as players who donned the national jersey at last year's Barthes Cup and the Junior World Rugby Trophy - both held at Nyayo Stadium.

Chipu squad to the Barthes Cup

Darrel Oluoch, Ian Nyandusi, Bramwel Mate, Brian Shile, Geylord Ngasi, Hafidh Mohammed, Eugene Etali, Cleyn Okumbi, Andycole Omolo, Eddy Otieno, Iddo Kuta, Wycliffe Ogutu, Nathan Tsindoli, Willy Tino, Edmond Omondi (captain), Patrick Wainaina, Benedict Muiruri, Faran Juma, Philip Okeyo, Alvin Khavoli, Brian Kiptoo, Dennis Ndayala, Kipchirchir Bett, Elvis Otete, Eugene Ojiambo, Jackson Siketi, Michael Wamalwa, James Olela MANAGEMENT Simon Jawichre (Head Coach), Philip Wamae (Team Manager), Samuel Ochieng (Physio)