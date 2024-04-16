Tunisian AI Institute to Be Set Up Next Academic Year (Minister)

Tunis — "The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is working to set up Tunisia's first artificial intelligence (AI) institute at the University of Tunis, covering all training fields, at the start of the next academic year if the necessary preparations proceed as planned," Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Moncef Boukthir said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a seminar held in Tunis on April 16-17 on AI and its role in economic development, the minister pointed to the need to broaden the areas in which AI can be used in Tunisia, while ensuring that it is used properly and that the citizens' personal data are protected.

He reiterated in this regard, Tunisia's call to the international community to sign a memorandum of an agreement committing all signatory countries to ensuring the safe and positive use of AI without machines taking over from humans.

Taking the floor, UK's Ambassador to Tunisia Helen Winterton said this seminar which shows the fruitful cooperation between both countries in the higher education and scientific research field and covers various fields, such as agriculture, smart industry and health, bring together a large number of experts and researchers to share experiences and discuss prospects for using AI and sustainable economy.

Tunisia is known for its expertise in the AI field thanks to its innovative start-ups, as well as the commitment of the government and the Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry to innovation, technology and research, she said, underlining that the UK, which encourages researchers in this field and seeks to welcome them to develop their skills, offers over 100 certificates in AI.

The UK had hosted the 1st Artificial Intelligence Conference, bringing together government delegations, experts and entrepreneurs in this field to boost cooperation between countries and encourage the proper use of AI for economic and scientific progress.

The recommendations drawn from this seminar will be tabled to the Tunisian-UK Higher Education and Scientific Research Commission, to be held in Tunis late April 2024.