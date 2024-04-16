South Africa: Better to Wait for the Right JSC Candidate Than Merely Rush in Like Fools

16 April 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

When in doubt, do nothing. The recommendation to 'rather wait' has been drifting in and out of my consciousness for a while as people bandy about the pop psychology around decision-making, burnout and leading a balanced life.

To pause is a difficult thing to do, but health practitioners and wellness consultants often give this advice.

The notion came into focus for me this week as I caught up on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for judges in the various judicial divisions taking place.

Of particular interest to me were the interviews for a justice for the Constitutional Court, a position that has been vacant since October 2021. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recently came under fire when he tried to plug the gap with retired judges.

After the interviews of four candidates vying for the position, one was found to be unsuitable, leaving three for consideration. But this does not meet the JSC's constitutional mandate to recommend four candidates for the President to consider, so no recommendations were made.

"One of the candidates was not found to be suitable. For that reason the JSC was unable to send four names to the president," spokesperson Mvuzo Notyesi announced after deliberations.

I don't think it can be stressed enough just how important the seat in the Constitutional Court is. After all, the court is the highest in the land and the custodian of our constitutional road map. Leaving...

