Mauritius and Vietnam to Reinforce Bilateral and Economic Cooperation

The intention to strengthen cooperation between Mauritius and the Republic of Vietnam was reiterated, today, by the Ambassador-Designate of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Mr Pham Hoang Kim, today, during a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the Treasury Building in Port-Louis.

In a statement following the meeting, Ambassador Kim indicated that diplomatic ties were established between the two countries in 1994. He emphasised the need to further improve economic relations and tap on new areas of cooperation.

As regards trade and investment, he is of hope that more Vietnamese investors come to Mauritius for business opportunities and vice-versa. Discussions also focused on promoting tourism in both countries.