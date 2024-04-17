Mauritius and Vietnam to Reinforce Bilateral and Economic Cooperation

16 April 2024
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The intention to strengthen cooperation between Mauritius and the Republic of Vietnam was reiterated, today, by the Ambassador-Designate of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Mr Pham Hoang Kim, today, during a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the Treasury Building in Port-Louis.

In a statement following the meeting, Ambassador Kim indicated that diplomatic ties were established between the two countries in 1994. He emphasised the need to further improve economic relations and tap on new areas of cooperation.

As regards trade and investment, he is of hope that more Vietnamese investors come to Mauritius for business opportunities and vice-versa. Discussions also focused on promoting tourism in both countries.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.