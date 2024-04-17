Zimbabwe: Mai Titi's Daughter Fifi's Ex in Court for Leaking Nudes, Granted U.S.$50 Bail

Felisha 'Fifi' Muzeya's ex-boyfriend Amir Mhaka (19) has been taken to court charged with transmission of intimate images without the owner's consent.

Mhaka allegedly leaked Fifi's nude images which went viral on social media last week.

Fifi (18) is the daughter to local socialite Felistas Murata aka Mai Titi.

Mhaka (19) was not asked to plead when he briefly appeared before Harare magistrate Caroline Matanga who granted him US$50 bail.

He will be back in court on May 15 for his routine remand.

It is the State's case that Fifi started online dating with Mhaka in 2020.

The former lovebirds later met and continued their relationship until they broke up in 2022.

"During the course of their relationship the accused asked for the complainant's nudes and she sent them to him," the court heard.

It is alleged that Fifi sent such photos on several occasions.

After they broke up, Mhaka allegedly started blackmailing her, threatening to expose the photos if she ended their relationship.

Fifi was then forced to keep Mhaka as a close friend for fear of being paraded to the whole world.

The court heard she later got into a new relationship in March last year which angered Mhaka when he found out.

Mhaka started sending Fifi's new boyfriend disparaging information to soil her image.

On April 9 this year, Fifi learnt there were viral photos of her trending on social media through her younger sister.

"They were the ones she had sent to Amir Mhaka. She was sure she had sent them only to Amir when they were still dating," prosecutors said.

The matter was reported leading to Mhaka's arrest.

The State alleges that Mhaka's actions caused substantial stress and embarrassed Fifi.