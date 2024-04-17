Zimbabwe: KZN Police Discover Body of Abducted Zim Businessman Evans Katumba

16 April 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tinei Tuhwe

A body believed to be that of Zimbabwean businessman Evans Katumba who was abducted in Durban, South Africa, last month has been found.

Katumba, a club owner and a fuel trader specialising in diesel, was kidnapped by armed assailants on March 22.

"Police in KwaZulu Natal have discovered a body believed to be that of missing Zimbabwean businessman Evans Katumba, who was abducted in Durban last month," crime news reporter Yusuf Abramjee wrote on his official X account.

The body had two bullet wounds.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, identification was challenging, but the clothing found on the deceased matched what Katumba was wearing on the day of his abduction.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of R2.5 million for his release, and despite the family raising R1.5 million, Katumba was not freed.

"They demanded that one person should bring the money and that police should not be involved.

"The money was dropped at the open field on the outskirts of Ballito about 45 minutes from Durban.

"The kidnappers said they would release him after an hour, but that was the last communication they made," a friend said.

