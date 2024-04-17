Zimbabwe: Chivayo Rewards Ras Caleb With a Toyota Aqua for Zig Track As Kapfupi Begs for Any Car

16 April 2024
FORGOTTEN reggae artist Ras Caleb has reaped rewards for showering praise on the ruling party, Zanu PF.

Ras Caleb recently released a single in which he showered praises on the newly released Zimbabwe gold currency ZiG.

This has not escaped Zanu PF supporter Wicknell Chivayo who gifted him with a new vehicle ostensibly for being patriotic.

"What a wonderful song this is. Congratulations, Ras Caleb. Your Toyota Aqua is ready for collection. Madzibaba Chipaga will also give you TWO thousand United States dollars. This level of unmatched patriotism is impressive and can't be ignored.

"Enjoy your AKWAYA, my brother. Zve ZANU PF zvino dadisa EDELIVERS. EDWORKS. EDHUCHI. 2030 ANENGE ARIPO," said Chivayo.

One hit wonder, Ras Caleb becomes the latest musician to benefit from the benevolence of a controversial businessman.

Chivayo has been on a spending spree rewarding artists who are inclined towards the ruling party.

Meanwhile forgotten comedian, Freddy "Kapfupi" Manjalima has moved a begging bowl pleading for a vehicle from Chivayo.

Kapfupi posted pictures of himself and President Emmerson Mnangagwa captioned with a long plea for "any" vehicle.

"Sir Wicknell Hello Baba Sir Wicknell chivhayo Zita rangu ndonzi Freddy manjalima kapfupi. Sekutaura kwaBaba Zakaria handipo kutongera vapfumi asi I was wondering why you left me behind the gifts that you given to those who supported ZANU PF rallies party iniwo mandiregererawo pavamwe mukuru.

"All rallies held in Epworth I was there supporting ZANU PF ndiri mwana wesangano re ZANU PF kana kwaPresident ndakatombosvikako na Manager wangu Shugeta anogarokurumbidzai zvikuru nebasa ramunoita kubva musi wekutanga. Musazomukanganwawo Baba. Ndinomuda musangano zvekudaro handitye or kunyara nebato rangu Vanhu vese vanotozviziwa kuti Ndiri we ZANU. Tioneiwo baba chero dzamatipa tinotambira hedu," wrote Kapfupi.

