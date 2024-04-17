Sudan: Reaction to Paris Pledging Conference for Sudan and Its Neighbors

press release

Reacting to the outcome of the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and its neighbours, held in Paris today, at which countries pledged a total of $2 billion - Oxfam in Africa Director Fati N'Zi Hassane said:

"This meeting was an opportunity to turn the tide for Sudan and its four neighbours. Once again, the leaders have demonstrated a disregard for the lives of those in Sudan and its neighbours as they pledged less than half of the $4.1 billion needed to urgently help over 14.7 million people in Sudan and millions more suffering in host countries.

"It is morally incomprehensible that Central African Republic, Chad, Ethiopia, and South Sudan - some of the world's most fragile states -bear the brunt of Sudan's conflict while the richest nations slack.

"Ongoing conflict and hunger have already pushed millions of people across those countries to the brink. They have welcomed those fleeing the Sudanese conflict despite an already desperate situation at home. Without an immediate influx of funds, their capacity to respond will reach a breaking point."

"Despite some progress, this conference has largely failed to meet the enormous needs. But it is not too late to act. Donors and the international community must show clear, swift, coordinated action to save lives now. Warring parties must also ensure an immediate cessation of hostilities."