Rwanda: Exiled Rwandan Industrialist Tribert Rujugiro Dies At 82

Renowned Rwandan business mogul and industrialist, Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa, has died at the age of 82.

The news of his death first broke on social media late Tuesday, before it was picked up by media, including Voice of America, who cited sources close to his family.

The circumstances surrounding Rujugiro's death had not been disclosed as of Wednesday, April 17, morning. The embattled tycoon lived in South Africa.

Rujugiro was best known for his entrepreneurial ventures, particularly in the tobacco industry, where he founded and led Africa's largest tobacco company - Pan African Tobacco Group.

Born in Rwanda, Rujugiro's entrepreneurial journey took him across borders as he built a business empire that spanned multiple sectors. His success, however, was not without controversy.

A report on East Africa's war against extremism, crime, corruption, and related illicit in April 2021 trade pinned the exiled Rwandan dissident on illicit trade and terrorism financing.

This is a developing story ...