Kenyan Basketball Star Madina Okot Signs for United States Team

Nairobi — Kenya national team basketball player Madina Okot has signed for United States basketball side Mississippi State Bulldogs, the club has announced.

Okot, who is currently with Team Kenya in a training camp in Miramas, France, ahead of the 3x3 women's basketball Olympics qualifier in Japan will finally make her much anticipated move to the US, which had been birthed two years ago after she joined national league champions KPA.

"I am very excited to play for the incredible fan base, staff and program at Mississippi State. I know the fans will embrace my hustle and effort on both ends of the floor. Coach Purcell and his staff have a reputation of developing talent to reach the professional level and I have no doubt they will help me achieve all my goals," Okot said, in a statement posted on the team's socials.

She adds; "I can't wait to get to work with my teammates and coaches."

The Mississippi State Bulldogs women's basketball program represents Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi, in women's NCAA Division I basketball. The Bulldogs play in the Southeastern Conference.

The centre hopes to follow in the footsteps of national team star Felmas Koranga, who also honed her career playing in the US Collegiate Leagues.

Okot has been a star figure for her club Zetech University Sparks, helping them reach the final of the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women's Premier League for the first time last season.

She was also part of the Kenyan team that clinched the Africa Cup 3x3 title in Egypt, and are also seeking qualification to the Olympic Games for the first time.

Okot was also key for the Kenyan team that won silver at the Africa Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia, last year.