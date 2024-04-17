Rwanda: Ministry of Education Honors Former Employees, Students, Teachers Killed in Genocide

The Ministry of Education (MINEDUC) commemorated 77 former employees, as well as teachers and students who lost their lives during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

The event held on April 15 underscored the crucial importance of inclusive education, which benefits all Rwandans without discrimination. It highlighted how education played a significant role in disseminating genocide ideology, with individuals in the education sector committing the genocide.

Officials from MINEDUC, in collaboration with other affiliated institutions as well as partners and the families of the victims, gathered at the Ministry's headquarters to pay their respects.

The ceremony began with members of the families of the deceased employees, along with Ministry senior leaders, laying wreaths on a memorial monument.

Subsequently, MINEDUC officials, accompanied by others, paid tribute to all genocide victims across the country by laying wreaths on graves at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Claudette Irere, the State Minister at MINEDUC, emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring that every Rwandan child has access to education and the necessary knowledge to contribute positively to society in the journey of developing the country after the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

Irere reflected on the pivotal role education played during the genocide, highlighting how the exclusion of Tutsi from educational opportunities intensified societal divisions. She stressed the importance of addressing historical injustices and fostering unity through education.

Naphtal Ahishakiye, the Executive Secretary of IBUKA, acknowledged the progress made in commemorating genocide victims within the education sector over the past 30 years.

However, he emphasised the need for continued efforts to ensure that commemoration activities are provided by various officials at all levels of education, especially in primary and secondary schools.

Ahishakiye also noted a positive shift in student engagement with commemoration events, indicating a growing curiosity among young Rwandans to learn about their country's history. He emphasised the importance of educating students about the genocide ideology and promoting unity and reconciliation.

During the ceremony, a survivor, Erasme Ntazinda, shared his testimony, recounting the challenges faced by Tutsi students before and during the genocide, including threats and unequal treatment in schools.

Antoinette Muhirwe, a teacher, pointed out that as Rwanda continues its journey of healing and reconciliation, events like these serve as powerful reminders of the importance of education in building a more inclusive and harmonious society.

Muhirwe added that, through education, Rwanda strives to ensure that the history of the past is never forgotten and that future generations are equipped with the knowledge to prevent such atrocities from occurring again.