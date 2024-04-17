Rwanda: Kagame's Kwibuka 30 Address - a Worthwhile Reflection for African Leaders

I unblinkingly watched and, later, read word-for-word, the transcribed version of President Paul Kagame's Address delivered on April 7, 2024, on the thirtieth remembrance [Kwibuka 30] of the lethal politically-motivated 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi that saw over a million of people horrendously massacred.

It caused me mixed feelings: first, the chilling recollection of the gloomy experience that the said Genocide was; and, secondly, happiness about the astute firmness in President Kagame's speech that's well reflective of the transformative efforts by which he has led Rwanda's reconstruction from unspeakable rubbles to the acclaimed economy we now see!

As a Pan-Africanist, passionate about Africa's socio-economic and political transformation, especially in the East African Community, to which I belong, I deem the aforesaid address to be a worthwhile reflection for the region's political actors, and, ultimately, across Africa.

Unarguably, it should inspire transformational leadership ambition, specifically, among African youth, who aren't only the majority, but, also, as President Kagame rightly christened them, "The guardians of our future and the foundation of our unity", whom time and vigour still favour!

The heinous 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda - akin to the Adolf Hitler-superintended anti-Semitic (Germany) Nazi Holocaust that left at least six million Jews annihilated, and similar atrocities, undoubtedly evoke(s) dreadful memories in the hearts of survivors and their sympathisers.

Such bloodshed is unforgivably vicious, and must be barred from recurrence, be it here in Africa, or elsewhere, by any means whatsoever.

Sadly, some African political masqueraders, hoodwinked by ruinous baits and tradeoffs, unwisely and myopically, betray Africa - act as conduits for odious and contemptuous foreign impositions - repugnant with African values and ideologies, undermining our sovereignty.

Despite possessing vast natural resources (especially mineral) and invaluable human resources, Africa, ironically, continues to be treated wretchedly, but, to some extent, we have ourselves to blame.

Whereas we naïvely fell victim of colonialists' predatory manoeuvres that create and exploit divisive lines of ethnicity, religion, and suchlike, which blighted our social cohesion, and continue to mar local politics, we cannot, after more than sixty years of independence, like circus elephants, still be tethered stagnant by their invisible strings.

No way! We have dwelt unacceptably too long here!

We must break camp, drop thwarting chains and advance. Let's also unflinchingly shun self-seeking puppet neo-colonialists.

And Africans don't hate foreigners. Conversely, Africa is the most welcoming, friendly, and tolerant continent you will find. Nonetheless, our goodness has been overstretched.

Henceforth, we only prefer strategic alliances with nations well-cognisant and respectful of our potential, relating on mutual interdependence and mutual-respect terms, circumventing dead-aid dependency, shamefully accruing from exploitation of African resources.

We have, over the years, keenly observed foreign political trickery, and recalling our turbulent history, we should now resolutely rewrite it in our own narrative and consciousness, redefine our future and/or reclaim our destiny. If we do not, no one will do it for us, let alone, unaffectedly.

We cannot perpetually rely on, and be controlled by foreign impressions of ourselves imbued in our minds, deliberate distortions, notwithstanding.

Of course, as President Kagame noted, (paraphrased) any attempt to assert ourselves or resist undue foreign interference is ferociously intimidated and/or fought, but we must resolutely invoke our indomitable African solidarity, and rise against any existent or creeping chauvinistic inclinations, rally behind courageous leaders like Presidents Kagame and Museveni - and others like-minded African leaders -, who unambiguously abhor and tenaciously resist inordinate foreign impositions, to defend our values and sovereignty.

The African citizenry must be urgently reminded of: "Forgetfulness leads to exile, while remembrance is the secret of redemption", a quotation attributed to the 18th Century Jewish mystical Rabbi, Baal Shem Tov, as an undying reminder to all Jews who survived the gruesome Holocaust and their descendants.

Any indifferent, lethargic, or complacent tendencies on our part endanger our own existence.

The Banyankore of Western Uganda say, "Akati katiire muka baro ku okareeba okarenzya orugo", loosely meaning: "Throw away, on sight, the stick which beat your co-wife lest you follow suit!" Although this seems to focus on women, it similarly applies to all of us.

Before we look on with our hands close to our chests onto such predicament as befell Rwanda, we might want to be sure about what catastrophe looms over us.

Based in Kampala, the writer is Founding Executive, African Potential Forum