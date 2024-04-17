Malawi: Mkandawire Highlights Crucial Role Youths Play in Transforming Digital Space

Minister of Youth and Sports Uchizi Mkandawire has highlighted the crucial role young people play in transforming digital landscape in the country.

Mkandawire made the remarks during the launch of the Smart Africa Youth Malawi chapter by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority MACRA (MACRA) in partnership with Smart Africa held on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

He said the role of youths in the digital space cannot be overstated as they are not just digital natives but architects of the digital future.

"Your creativity, ingenuity and fresh perspectives are invaluable assets as we navigate complex challenges and seize new opportunities in the digital landscape," he said.

Mkandawire believed that the Malawi chapter will serve as a catalyst for positive change, inspiring generations to come and leaving a lasting impact on the digital society.

He said the chapter is a tangible commitment to empower young across the country. "We aim to provide you with the tools, resources and platforms needed to thrive and lead in this dynamic domain."

Mkandawire added that through mentorship programs, skills development initiatives, collaborative projects and networking opportunities, they will nurture talent, foster innovation and create pathways for success in ICT-related careers and entrepreneurship.

Smart Africa Director General Lacina Kone said the launch of the chapter is a call to action to embrace innovation and harness the power of technology while unveiling the potential that lies within young people.

MACRA Director General, Daud Suleman said the country cannot move forward with digitalization agenda if youths are left behind.

"Malawi is taking action by providing space for young people to participate in shaping their future," he said.

Suleman disclosed that Malawi is currently working on new laws including the Innovation and Entrepreneurship law as a way of redefining and creating a new digital ecosystem that will contribute to the social and economic development of the country.

The launch which aims at engaging youths in Malawi for digital transformation has attracted students from Malawi School of Government (MSG), Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA) and Deayang Luke University.