Tunisia: Improvement of Consular Services Under Review

17 April 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, set up by the National Security Council, met on Tuesday in the presence of representatives from several ministries.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, who stressed the importance his ministry attaches to improving consular services for Tunisians abroad.

The Minister pointed out that, in accordance with the instructions of President Kaïs Saïed, his department is working on mechanisms to strengthen communication with Tunisians abroad and to draw on the expertise of Tunisian professionals in various fields, according to a press release.

Nabil Ammar reviewed the various initiatives taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the digitalisation of certain consular services. He also highlighted the efforts made to provide the necessary support to Tunisians living abroad and to meet their needs.

In this context, the meeting examined proposals to enable Tunisians abroad to participate in the development process in Tunisia, the same source added.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.