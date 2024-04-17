Tunisia: Improvement of Consular Services Under Review

Tunis — The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, set up by the National Security Council, met on Tuesday in the presence of representatives from several ministries.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, who stressed the importance his ministry attaches to improving consular services for Tunisians abroad.

The Minister pointed out that, in accordance with the instructions of President Kaïs Saïed, his department is working on mechanisms to strengthen communication with Tunisians abroad and to draw on the expertise of Tunisian professionals in various fields, according to a press release.

Nabil Ammar reviewed the various initiatives taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the digitalisation of certain consular services. He also highlighted the efforts made to provide the necessary support to Tunisians living abroad and to meet their needs.

In this context, the meeting examined proposals to enable Tunisians abroad to participate in the development process in Tunisia, the same source added.