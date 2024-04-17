Ethiopia: Religious Fathers Have More Serious Calling to Teach People to Live Together - Kenya Inter-Religious Council Head

Addis Ababa — There is a more serious calling now for religious fathers to teach about other people and how we can live together, the Executive Director of Inter-Religious Council of Kenya Abdirahman Ismail told ENA on the side lines of the Second International Religious Institutions Conference held in Addis Ababa.

We have very many challenges and conflicts around us in the Horn of Africa region, which is prone to conflict, the executive director noted, adding that the conference is about the spirit of peace, Christians, Muslims and people of other faiths.

Speaking about the role of religious leaders, Ismail said there is a more serious calling now for religious fathers to teach about other people and how we can live together.

In Ethiopia different religions have been coexisting for a long period. Both Christianity and Islam have great history, he noted.

"The Prophet of Islam, Muhammad, peace be upon him, sent his companions to go to Ethiopia. He told that they will get protection and safety there. There was a just Christian leader at the time. Ethiopia is also a country that has a long history devoid of colonialism."

According to him, the people have learned that Ethiopians all together make one great Ethiopia. "Ethiopia is a great nation, and it's a leader in Africa. When Ethiopia succeeds, the rest of Africa will succeed, especially the Horn. We (therefore) pray for Ethiopia, we pray for Ethiopians."

The Kenya Inter-Religious Council Executive Director added that the conference is an amazing gathering that has brought people of faith and religious leaders from different faiths, including Christians Orthodox, Catholic, Evangelical, Adventist, and Muslim, among others, to Addis Ababa.

"I am happy to be in Addis Ababa, which is the new flower. And I pray for the city of Addis Ababa, the new flower, and say at the outset may this flower keep blooming."

Burundi Inter-Religious Council General Secretary Louis Pasteur Nizigiyimana said on his part that the conference is very important because it's a gathering from which we can share experiences of what others are doing in their contexts in their countries.

He thinks it is important for religious leaders and fathers to have a critical role in societies. "In Burundi where I live and work, we have been implementing a project which aims to contribute to the dialogue between the political parties."

For religious leaders, it's important to play that key role even in advancing the development of our countries in Africa, Nizigiyimana underscored.

Also, "it's important for the fathers and religious leaders to give guidance and to give instruction to the youth so that they can remain in the good lands of our holy books."

Ethiopia Inter-Religious Council Secretary General, Tagay Tadele, said it is critical to work in collaboration with various religious leaders to advance interfaith harmony and human dignity, and preserve the environment.

The Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia is committed to enhancing its partnership with different national, regional and international partner organizations to advance a culture of peace, interfaith dialogue and environmental protection, he stated.

G20 Interfaith Forum Association President, Professor Cole Durham, pointed out that it's very helpful to bring together religious leaders to discuss many of the pressing problems human beings face today.

Maybe the most urgent social problems or problems those religious communities have cared about for literally for centuries, the professor said, adding that yet, too often in our time, people forget the importance of listening to the different religious voices.

According to Professor Durham, people "care about protecting the environment and preventing trafficking. There are all kinds of common social issues that will be dealt with better if religious actors are taken into account."