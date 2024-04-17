Libya: UN Libyan Envoy Resigns

17 April 2024
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Abdoulaye Bathily, the United Nations envoy for Libya has resigned.

Bathily held the post for 18 months. He submitted his resignation Tuesday.

He said that while under his direction, the U.N. mission in the North African country, had "made a lot of efforts," but there was a "lack of political will and good faith" efforts by the Libyan leaders.

Bathily said there was no room for the international alliance to "operate successfully" in Libya.

Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 overthrow of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country is currently peppered with armed groups fighting over territory.

Libya is located on the Mediterranean Sea and has become a major route for African migrants, as well as human smugglers.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accepted Bathily's resignation. Guterres said he was grateful for Bathily's "tireless efforts to restore peace and stability to Libya," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

