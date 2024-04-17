Zimbabwe: Government Urges Motorists to Exercise Extreme Caution On the Roads

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) will conduct joint enforcement operations on the country's roads in an effort to ensure that traffic rules and regulations are adhered to during the Independence holiday, a senior Government official has said.

In a statement, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona urged both public service and private motorists to exercise extreme caution on the country's roads.

"The Independence holiday is upon us and we get to commemorate the selfless sacrifice made by our fallen and living heroes and heroines who fought for the liberation of our country. Indeed, it is one of the most significant events on the national calendar.

"The public will take this time to unwind and visit their loved ones in different parts of the country. These movements cause a significant increase in human and vehicular traffic.

"As we take to our roads this Independence holiday, let us not throw caution to the wind on the roads. Let us not allow excitement to get the better of us as it may lead to needless loss of lives.

"I implore the motoring public, both public service and private, to exercise extreme caution as they drive on the country's roads this holiday. Motorists should desist from speeding, night driving, using vehicles that are not roadworthy and overloading," he said.

Minister Mhona also urged motorists to follow road traffic laws, and not to drive under the influence of alcohol and other intoxicating substances.

"The driver condition is of utmost importance and I appeal to drivers to ensure that they are in the correct physical, emotional and mental state before getting on the road. Equally, I exhort pedestrians to be careful when crossing the roads, never try doing so while under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substances.

"We will not hesitate to descend heavily on culprits caught driving recklessly and disobeying road traffic laws. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) will be participating in joint enforcement operations throughout the holiday.

"The road is a shared space and therefore driving on our roads ought to be treated as the privilege that it is. May I take this opportunity to wish all Zimbabweans a safe and accident free Independence Holiday," he said.

At least 27 people were killed while 159 were injured in the 286 road traffic accidents that were recorded during this year's Easter holiday. The death toll dropped slightly from the 29 that were killed last year, with the injury toll rising from last year's 145.

A comprehensive analysis conducted by the police found out that most accidents recorded during the Easter holiday were attributed to speeding, misjudgements, overtaking errors and failure to observe road rules and regulations.

The accidents could have been avoided.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said most fatal road accidents involved private motor vehicles, with pedestrians being victims in some instances.