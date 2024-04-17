Kenya: Uhuru, Central Parks Out of Bounds for Political Rallies - Duale

Nairobi — Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has announced that the renovated Uhuru and Central Parks will be out of bounds for political events following a memorandum of understanding between Nairobi County and the government.

CS Duale was responding to questions before the Senate plenary where he said the two parks situated within the Central Business District (CBD) will purely be used for recreational activities.

"That park will never again be used by politicians, it's out of bound. Those of us in political class will have to look for another park. Uhuru Park and Central Park belong to the citizens of Nairobi and other Kenyans," said CS Duale.

The Defence Cabinet Secretary was responding to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's questions who sought answers on the completion of renovation works at Uhuru Park by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

CS Duale mentioned that renovations works in Uhuru Park are complete as per the contract between the Nairobi County and the National Metropolitan Services (NMS).

However, there were few pending works at Central Park which include water connections and drainage works which have hindered the handover of the two parks to Nairobi County.

"The drainage works at Central Park have been pending awaiting construction of the main drain along Uhuru Highway. Discussion with KENHA have been finalized and storm water connection will be finalized soon," he said.

Senator Sifuna had raised concerns on when Uhuru Park and Central Park will be handed over to the Johnson Sakaja led county.

CS Duale responded to the concerns by elaborating that a memorandum of understanding will be signed between Ministry of Defence and Nairobi County on 18th April 2024 which will pave way for the handing over.

The Memorandum of Understanding prescribes that the Ministry of Defence and Nairobi County will jointly manage the parks.

The rehabilitation and upgrading works of the two parks cost a whooping Sh 1.18Billion with Nairobi County government consequently expected to budget and allocate funds for other proposed additional facilities.

The additional facilities which include Dancing Water Fountain, CCTV Installation, Pedestrian Footbridge and additional restaurants are set to cost Sh 550M.

"I would like to reaffirm that the Ministry of Defence is committed to ensuring that the parks are not only open to the public but also adequately maintained by having robust management system,"CS Duale stated.

With the directive, Uhuru Park will be out of use for non -recreational activities including political campaigns and demonstrations.

This means that politicians will be forced to seek alternative grounds for their meetings has been a favorite place for politicians over the years during campaigns.

Political parties were required to get approval from the police to gather at the park.The park is synonymous with hosting huge political rallies in the lead up to general elections.

On January 30, 2018, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had himself sworn in as the "people's president".

In 2002, the park was a favorite ground to Narc Kenya party that kicked out Kanu from power after it unveiled Former President Mwai Kibaki won the general elections.

In 1989, the late Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai led protests against the government plans to construction the 60-storey Kenya Times Media Trust business complex.