Kenya: President Ruto Unveils National Road Safety Action Plan to Reduce Accidents

Nairobi — President William Ruto has launched the National Road Safety Action plan which outlines eight priority areas, including road safety funding, vehicle safety standards, enforcement and education.

Speaking during the event, President Ruto said with the implementation of the strategy, the government targets to reduce road accidents by 50 percent.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) recently announced that since the year started 7,198 Kenyans have been involved in roads accidents, marking an increase of 1,908 compared to last year.

According to NTSA data, the accidents are from January 1 to April 1.

President Ruto reiterated the government's plans to install Close-Circuit TV cameras at junctions, blackspots to reduce road accidents.