Namibia: NFA Celebrates Cosafa Nominees

Having three nominations for the inaugural Cosafa Annual Awards indicates that Namibia is doing something right, says Namibia Football Association (NFA) president Robert Shimooshili.

Shimooshili yesterday congratulated the Brave Warriors trio of Collin Benjamin, Loyd Kazapua and Peter Shalulile for being shortlisted for coach of the year, best goalkeeper and best male player prizes respectively.

The awards reception, previously scheduled for 19 April, is now set for 9 May in Gauteng, South Africa.

Shimooshili says being shortlisted is an acknowledgement of their hard work and contribution to Namibian football.

"This is a cause for national celebration, regardless of the final outcome of the awards. You have inspired a nation, and your dedication serves as a beacon for aspiring footballers, both boys and girls, who dream of achieving similar feats," he said in an interview with the NFA website.

"I also want to acknowledge the tireless efforts of all Namibian footballers. While only three are nominated this time, your hard work and commitment continue to propel Namibian football forward," he added.

Shimooshili encouraged players to keep striving for excellence, as he has no doubt that next year more Namibians will be on the nomination list and, hopefully, bring home the awards.

"Once again, congratulations to Colin, Lloyd, and Peter. We are incredibly proud of your accomplishments, and we wish you continued success in your careers," he said.

Yesterday, Cosafa took the decision to postpone the awards to circumvent a clash in schedule for several key figures whose absence would devalue the event.

"An executive committee meeting of the Confederation of African Football has been scheduled for Friday and this, together with the Celebrity Cricket League fixtures, leads to an impact on the availability of key stakeholders," Cosafa says in a statement.

"Given the prestigious nature of the event and its importance on the Cosafa calendar, the difficult decision has been made to rather schedule the awards for a date when all relevant stakeholders are available," the statement reads.

"The Cosafa Awards gala dinner will be held in Gauteng and is a celebration of Southern Africa's finest players, coaches, and referees, as well as those who have been remarkable servants to the game in the region over the last few decades. The Awards should therefore be afforded the highest level of prominence," the organisation says.