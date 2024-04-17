Namibia: Swapo Parliamentarian Says Namibians Should Not Work, Must Enjoy Natural Resources

17 April 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Swapo parliamentarian Eliphas Dingara says if he had his way Namibians would not have to work, as the country has an abundance of natural resources to cater for the daily financial needs of citizens.

He says Namibia's natural resources are not being exploited to benefit all.

"We should not even be working because we have all the natural resources. Foreigners should be working for us because we have all the resources to take care of our people," he told Desert Radio on Tuesday morning.

Dingara said after refining his motion to give every Namibian N$1 million, he will bring it back to parliament.

The motion was held back by Swapo when he initially proposed it in parliament in June last year.

He told Desert Radio utilising Namibia's natural resources well will allow the country to cater to the economic and social needs of citizens.

He argued that Namibia, a country endowed with natural resources, should not be struggling with high levels of poverty.

"I don't know how we can do it, my brother, but our resources should be working for us. You don't just wake up and be a president, but if the people had chosen me, I would do it. I will make sure Namibians do not have to work because we have the resources," he said.

