Uganda: Stakeholders Advocate for Enhanced Mail Security Standards Amid E-Commerce Surge

Amid the rapid growth of electronic communication and e-commerce, stakeholders have underscored the urgent need for improved mail security standards, cybersecurity measures, and mandatory data exchange protocols.

This call to action emerged during the Sectoral Workshop on Supply Chain Security and Electronic Advanced Exchange (EAD) convened by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

Julianne Mweheire, representing the executive director of UCC, emphasised the importance of addressing vulnerabilities in the mail system.

"As electronic communication continues to flourish, it's imperative that we bolster our mail security standards to mitigate potential risks," stated Mweheire.

Dawn M. Wikes, the programme manager for security at the Universal Postal Union, echoed similar sentiments, stressing the necessity for collaborative efforts to enhance cybersecurity across postal networks.

"The evolving landscape of e-commerce demands a proactive approach towards safeguarding mail integrity and data exchange," remarked Wikes.

Matthew Nice, headquarters manager for the Global Rapid Interdiction of Dangerous Substances Programme, highlighted the critical role of international cooperation in combating emerging threats.

"Effective supply chain security requires seamless collaboration among stakeholders to intercept and prevent the circulation of dangerous substances," noted Nice.

The workshop served as a platform for stakeholders to deliberate on strategies to fortify mail security, mitigate cyber risks, and streamline data exchange processes in alignment with the evolving digital landscape.

With insights from industry experts and policymakers, the discourse emphasized the imperative of proactive measures to safeguard global mail networks amidst the proliferation of electronic commerce.