Uganda: Family Feared Dead After Cement Mixer Truck Crushes Car

17 April 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lawrence Mushabe

An entire family is feared dead after a cement mixer truck crushed a Mitsubishi RVR vehicle in which they were travelling Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at Nkumba traffic intersection in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District.

The cement mixer truck, registration number UAN 836B, reportedly failed to brake and the driver lost control, hitting the side of the road before overturning onto a Mitsubishi RVR registration number UBQ 371P in the middle of the road.

None of the occupants of the Subaru had been pulled from the wreckage of the vehicle by the time of publishing this story.

Security forces are using breakdown vehicles were still making efforts to pull down the crashed vehicles

This is a developing story...

