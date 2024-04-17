Uganda: We're Watching You, Kyagulanyi Tells New Party Recruits

National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi has warned those joining the party to get tickets that they will be disappointed.

Mr Kyagunyi said NUP has learnt from its past mistakes.

"I want you to know if you joined us to gain positions, you are in the wrong place," warned Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi who sounded bitter and disappointed revealed they will be doing due diligence before anyone is given any Party position or ticket in the fourth coming elections

"We have many who came and pretended to be apart of us and we gave them tickets only to betray us," He Said before warning, "We are going to identify you by your actions not by your lip service because we have learnt from the past"

Kyagulanyi made the revelation at the party headquarters where he was receiving new party members moblised under their Kunga campaign.

Hundreds of NUP supporters gathered at the party headquarters where new members were unveiled.

These members have been rallied from different parts of the country under the Kunga campaign and have been handed Party cards as a welcome sign.

Kyagulanyi revealed the party is no respector of persons and whoever betrays the Party principles will be treated accordingly.

"Here in National Unity platform everybody has 100% rights and dignity. But you'll get the dignity only if you give it to yourself," said Kyagulanyi.

Speaking at the event, the Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, pleaded with the new recruits against betraying the party which some members have already done.

"We have in the past given some members party cards but these have since become a problem and speak and act otherwise dinning with president Museveni," Ssenyonyi said.

Ssenyonyi said the party doors remain open to receive new members with hope that they will not betray them like the former recruits.

"We welcome new members, but we ask that you don't betray us," he added.